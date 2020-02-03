Hu Kitchen

Cashew Butter + Orange Vanilla Dark Chocolate (4 Pack)

$24.99

CHOCOLATE FOR HUMANS: Hu (as in HUman) Chocolate is a cult-favorite vegan chocolate line free from dairy, palm oil, emulsifiers, soy lecithin, gluten, refined sugar, cane sugar and sugar alcohols. Like all Hu products, Hu Chocolate is proudly Vegan, Paleo, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, and Kosher. ORANGE VANILLA CASHEW BUTTER: Creamy cashew butter blended with real vanilla beans and 100% pure orange essential oil. An irresistable combination as is, but we decided to cover it in 70% dark chocolate (just to be safe). Reminiscent of a playful orange creamsicle, minus the refined sugars. SIMPLE, HIGH-QUALITY INGREDIENTS: Organic fair-trade cacao, cashew, unrefined organic coconut sugar, organic fair-trade cocoa butter, vanilla bean, 100% pure orange essential oil. Contains less than 2% of hazelnut and almond. It's that simple. BE IN THE “NO”: NO Dairy, NO GMOs, NO Emulsifiers, NO Lecithins, NO Gluten, NO Refined Sugar, NO Cane Sugar, NO Sugar Alcohols. We apply these exacting standards in everything we do. We say “NO weird ingredients. EVER.” - and we mean it. GET BACK TO HUMAN: The goal isn’t to just get by. The goal is to live actively, age gracefully, and flourish. Our journey started with asking questions about our food, which lead us down a crazy rabbit hole of health and wellness discovery. We decided to cut through the clutter and focus on the simple things to get back to human - high quality, real food that tastes DELICIOUS.