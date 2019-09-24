Casas Del Bosque

Casas Del Bosque Gran Reserva Pinot Noir 2016

$18.00

Bright ruby colour. On the nose. red forest fruits blend with notes of earth and bramble, complemented by some caramel and spice from the French oak barrels. Medium bodied, fresh and balanced, with elegant tannin and a long, clean finish. Preferably serve at 12 – 14ºC. View More Critical Acclaim All Vintages View More Casas del Bosque View all wine Casas del Bosque is located 70 km from Santiago, the capital of Chile, and 30 km from one of the principal ports of Chile, Valparaiso. It was conceived in 1993 to be a family boutique winery exclusively oriented to the production of e high quality wines. Casas del Bosque has its own vineyards in the Casablanca Valley, a privileged place for premium wine production. It guarantees that our entire grape production and all its treatment is carefully handled and controlled by us, leading to the highest quality. View More Casablanca Valley View all wine A region that has become synonymous with some of the best whites of Chile, the Casablanca Valley is full of dozens of bodegas who either grow fruit here or come from outside to source from local growers for their own white wine programs. The valley runs from east to west, which means that its westernmost vineyards receive the most cooling influence from the reliable afternoon sea breezes. The soils also tend to be heavier in clay in the west, whereas the eastern end of the valley is warmer and its soils are predominantly granitic. Sauvignon blanc thrives here, Chardonnay does well and Pinot noir is not uncommon.