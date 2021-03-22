The Pure Company

Carbon Filter Water Decanter

$149.00

Buy Now Review It

At Allergy Buyers Club

Handcrafted of food-grade stainless steel, our Carbon Filter Water Decanter eliminates impurities in your family’s drinking water - resulting in water with a silky, smooth taste. Easily stored in a refrigerator or on the counter, the Premium Carbon Block Filter assures every glass will be purified, clear, delicious and odor-free. Our decanter filters are over 60% cheaper to replace than those used by major water pitcher brands.