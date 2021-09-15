Capuli Club

Capuli Edible Fruit Tea

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

✔ COMPLETE BEVERAGE! JUST ADD HOT WATER - We've done all the blending work for you! Pour an entire pack in a Cup or in a pot, add boiling water, cover, and let steep for at least 10 minutes. Drink the tea, nibble on the fruits, and re-steep if desired. Enjoy a whole new world of flavor ✔2X FRUIT PER SERVING THAN A 100% FRUIT JUICE- this better for you new drink is full of natural flavor and contains on average about 12g of natural sugars compared to 39g of sugar in Starbucks Chai Tea latte. ✔ VEGAN, GLUTEN FREE, CAFFEINE FREE, NO ADDED SUGARS: Our clean drinks are a delicious and perfect snack for those with sweet teeth. Just let them steep for long enough and enjoy the natural sweetness and goodness for nature. ✔SIMPLE, HEALTHY INGREDIENTS: We believe in pure simple ingredients. With our transparent packaging, you are able to see all the whole pieces of fruits and herbs in our blends. All of our fruits are ethically sourced from small farmers in the USA and Colombia. They are of the highest quality and naturally dehydrated for 12-14 hours in ovens without preservatives. ✔GREAT SNACK FOR CHILDREN: Our Capuli teas have have 70% less sugar than Starbucks Chai tea latte made with soy. No carb crash required to enjoy this delightful drink.