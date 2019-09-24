Sugarfina

Candy Flower Bouquet

$40.00

A beautiful flower bouquet made with candy! Each petal contains dark chocolate dipped in a candy shell. Makes a beautiful edible centerpiece or unique gift. We guarantee these beautiful blooms made in Italy will last longer than real flowers. Each tulle petal contains dark chocolate dipped in a delicate sugar shell, attached to fabric-wrapped stems that turn them into an edible centerpiece. We like them bundled together into a candy bouquet! This Candy Flower Bouquet includes 8 individual Candy Flowers of your choice. Craft paper and ribbon not included (we recommend asking the florist at your local grocer for a piece of craft paper to get the look shown here). Learn how to design your own bouquet using these supplies on our blog! Gorgeous!