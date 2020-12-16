Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweatshirts
Giu Giu
Camomila Hoody
$210.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Giu Giu
Need a few alternatives?
Glossier
Original Pink Hoodie
£42.00
from
Glossier
BUY
Reformation
Classic Hoodie
$88.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Aerie
Aerie Weekend Oversized Hoodie
$49.95
$37.46
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
Italic
Recycled Terry Pullover Crew
$40.00
from
Italic
BUY
More from Giu Giu
Giu Giu
Nonna Turtleneck In Sunlight
$379.00
from
Giu Giu
BUY
Giu Giu
Nonna Tube Skirt
$250.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
More from Sweatshirts
Okayok
Tough As Nails Paige Sweatshirt
C$185.00
C$148.00
from
Okayok
BUY
lululemon
Perfectly Oversized Crew
$108.00
from
lululemon
BUY
Old Navy
Cozy French Terry Pullover Hoodie For Women
$39.99
from
Old Navy
BUY
promoted
C by Bloomingdale's
Cashmere Zip Hoodie
$198.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted