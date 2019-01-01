Search
Calm Cbd Mints

You want to unwind or could use some help centering yourself in the middle of a hectic day. These mints help soothe your body and mind to feel calm and in control again. Lucent’s unique blend of CBD, organic terpenes and natural herbs is non-psychoactive and specifically targeted to activate your body’s natural abilities to feel calmer. All Lucent mints are carefully formulated at our in-house manufacturing facility to ensure quality. Our Cannabidiol Isolate is derived from industrial hemp grown in Colorado and is 99.5+% pure. Certified third-party laboratories test every batch to ensure that it is free from pesticides and heavy metals, and that the potency is accurate and consistent. This product contains no THC.
