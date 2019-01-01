Ariel

Cali Modern Mid-century Accent Black Armchair With Tan Luxury Cushion

$199.00 $109.00

Sit nicely with this ultra comfortable seat. The Cali Accent Armchair combines look and enjoyment, handsomely crafted to form this cozy and chic seat. The aesthetic body of the armchair is molded ergonomically with an artistic and splendid touch and finished with warm looking solid beech wood legs. An ultra thick plush cushion completes this stylish armchair and offers extraordinary sitting experience and relaxation.. Its modern yet minimalist design works great with any rooms: add this fun chair to your living room, den area, dorm room, dressing room- or commercial settings such as reception area, showrooms, waiting area, or anywhere a cool seat is needed.. Modern yet timeless minimalist design blends in any modern decors – mix and match to create your fun settings!. Extra thick cushion brings outstanding comfort to sitter. Eye-catching cushion colors. Seat made of heavy-duty and durable polypropylene. Legs are made from solid beech wood. Works great with various type of styles - modern, contemporary, minimalist, glam, rustic, just to name a few. Suitable for both residential or commercial uses. Non-marking plastic floor protectors prevent damage to flooring. Mainly for indoor use. Seat Height: 18".