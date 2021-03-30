H&M

Calf-length Dress

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Flared, calf-length dress in woven fabric. Round, gathered neckline with V-shaped opening and narrow ties at front. Long raglan sleeves, narrow elastic at cuffs, and concealed side pockets. Slits at sides. Unlined. Size The model is 177cm/5'10" and wears a size M Composition Shell: Polyester 100% Cuff: Elastane 100% Art. No. 0961907002 True to Size Based on Runs Small True to Size Runs Large