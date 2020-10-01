Bodum

Caffettiera French Press Coffee Maker

$19.99

About the CAFFETTIERA French Press Coffee Maker If you want to brew brilliant coffee that’s bursting with flavor, look no further than the CAFFETTIERA French press coffee maker. Part of Bodum’s iconic French press brewing range, it combines simplicity of brewing with purity of taste for the perfect cup of joe, every time. Wave goodbye to wasteful paper filters, plastic capsules and the other trappings of modern coffee brewing. The CAFFETTIERA employs a reusable stainless steel filter that extracts all the oils from your precious beans while leaving the least amount of sediment in your cup. Make taste, not waste is our motto, after all! Combining classic style with delicious flavor, the CAFFETTIERA is the best French press coffee maker for ultimate simplicity and maximum taste. Main Features & Benefits Iconic French press coffee maker that brings out the full flavor and aroma of your brew The carafe is made of non-stain, heat-resistant borosilicate glass that won’t alter or impair the coffee’s natural flavor The chrome-plated stainless steel frame protects the glass carafe, while the plastic lid and handle offer safe and comfortable handling Stainless steel plunger prevents ground beans escaping when the coffee is poured More environmentally friendly than many coffee-brewing methods – no paper filters or plastic capsules required Easy to use and easy to clean Use & Care The French press system is the simplest way to brew rich, flavorful coffee. Place the CAFFETTIERA on a flat surface, hold the handle firmly, and pull the plunger up and out of the carafe. Add one rounded teaspoon or one Bodum scoop of coarsely ground coffee for each cup/4oz water. Pour hot water into the carafe (about 92-96ºC) leaving a minimum of 2.5cm/1inch at the top, and stir with a plastic or wooden spoon. Place the plunger unit on top of the pot and turn the lid so the pour spout is closed to retain the heat. Leave four minutes to brew, then slowly lower the plunger. Turn the lid to open the pour spout and pour your delicious cup of joe. Wash