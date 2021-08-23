Pilcro

Style No. 63479075; Color Code: 020 Featuring a relaxed, slightly oversized fit, this cable-knit vest is an effortlessly chic pick for daytime and evening ensembles alike. About Pilcro Our exclusive Pilcro label offers effortless style and endless possibilities for everyday outfitting. From top to bottom, each piece is both versatile and comfy - just how all your favorites should be! Delivering iconic silhouettes crafted from premium denim - along with boho blouses, breezy buttondowns, and beyond - this only-at-Anthro collection is designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing. 100% cotton V-neck Pullover styling Spot clean Imported Dimensions 28"L