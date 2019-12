Substance

Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

#49 Wine Spectator Top 100 of 2019 Depth and layer upon layer, black cassis, dark cherry, tobacco leaf, and morels. Then, pushes on to a full palate, that is savory, mineral-driven and earthbound. Smooth, long, compelling... in a word: harmonious.