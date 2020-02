Onabay Vineyards

Cabernet Franc Côt-fermented 2016

$16.99

Buy Now Review It

At Divino

Onabay (USA / Long Island) From the vineyards located at the southernmost part of the North Fork, Long Island. Tasting Notes On the palate there is a energetic mouthful of lively full grown fruit that finishes with an elegant taste followed by aromas of fresh raspberry and blackberry.