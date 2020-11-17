United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Sip & Sonder
Bywu Tea Gift Set
$50.00
At Sip & Sonder
Searching for a little peace? Enjoy the little things with a warm cup from Sip & Sonder's collection of loose leaf tea in the comfort of our new "Be You With Us" socks. Gift Set includes: 4 Assorted Teas | Black Cherry Hibiscus, Vanilla Lemongrass, Bara Vara, Moroccan Mint 40 Single Use Tea Bags 1 Pair of BYWU Socks Additional details below *ALL GIFT BOX ORDERS WILL BE SHIPPED STARTING DECEMBER 1, 2020