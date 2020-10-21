YXwin

Butterfly Wings

$15.99

Buy Now Review It

🦋UNIQUE BLUEGREEN SKIN FRIENDLY UNIQUE BUTTERFLY DESIGN: The vivid gorgeous Blue Green butterfly wings made by skin friendly polyster with no fading & Balck Lace mask . Black mysterious lace mask make you an attractive party queen. The flowy and sheer like butterfly shawl is perfect for your elegant charming festival celebration. Size：66.14in*51.18in. 🦋THREE UPGRADE DESIGN: 1. Buy butterfly wings get 1 free lace mask . Wearing black lace mask add kind of mysterious for you compared with other costume without mask. 2. With soft and adjustable velcro collar strap, you need no worry about the size of your neck for it is adjustable, soft skin friendly material. Our black collar strap match the butterfly wings perfectly no more strange pattern neck band. 3. Black finger loops is made of soft elastic with precision sewn make it more fastness 🦋MULTI FUNCTION COSTUME: Butterfly wings for adult or elder girl can be used in halloween party, music festival party, beach party, dancing props, family party, Masquerade. Butterfly wings can also work as a cover /a beautiful skirt when in beach or seaside. Hope to be a focus one of your party? Just put on our black mask and gorgeous butterfly wings. Make you more attractive,charming,fashion,and suitable for any occasion. 🦋EASY TO PUT ON COSTUME& PORTABLE: Halloween costume for women is easy to put on and take off, with vibrant color and colorfast pattern. As soft skin friendly and Elegant Beautiful Comfortable women costumes which is very light weight and portable with no inner structure. Put it in your bag if the party come to end, it is convinient. 🦋WONDERFUL QUALITY AND WORRY FREE GURANTEE: A perfect gift for your mother, lover, family, friends or coworker. 100% high-quality material products. Please feel free to buy it. If there is any quality problem, we will give you a new product or refund without any condition.