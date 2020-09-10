Maude

Made with skin-softening jojoba and soybean oils, this hand-poured massage candle is blended with warming notes of amber, cedar leaf, lemongrass, tonka bean and medjool date and made with a 100% cotton, lead-free wick and cruelty-free, vegan ingredients. Developed with a master scent house in Brooklyn, it can be poured on the skin once melted or simply used to infuse scent in the room. Contains soy.