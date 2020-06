Buera-grdzelmtevana W, 2018 Pheasant’s Tears

John Wurdeman is an American who left his life behind to settle in Georgia and produce wines with a nod to the ancient winemaking traditions of the country. This is a blend of Buera and Grdzelmtevana aged in submerged Georgian qvevris for six months. A deep amber, this pairs firm, chewy tannins with a deep fruit and exotic spice. An intellectual wine indeed.