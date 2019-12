Amelia

Brut Rosé

$18.99 $15.19

Buy Now Review It

At International Wine Shop

Amelia Brut Rose Cremant de Bordeaux is a rich, medium-bodied and layered rose sparkling wine from France’s renowned Bordeaux region. Amelia’s bright red fruit aromas are complemented by a soft, creamy texture and hints of toasted brioche. This crisp and effervescent sparkling wine is an ideal food match. Best served chilled.