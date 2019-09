Black Up

Brown Nude Palette

$53.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Specializing in products with intense pigmentation, blacklUp has specially selected its pigments to stand out on medium to dark skin tones. A centerpiece of its collection, this palette enables unlimited nude makeup variations, even for the darkest skin. A subtle variation of chestnut, beige, and taupe, it is ideal for all women in love with the barely-there makeup result.