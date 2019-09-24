Farm To People

Bring Brooklyn To Mom Bundle

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farm To People

Transport mom to Brooklyn for her special day. This collection features trendy delights like Dona Chai's Turmeric Golden Milk and Early Bird Granola. Praline adds a previously unseen tang to our salted peanut chocolate bar and lemongrass adds an exotic layer to BRINS' Strawberry Jam. Pineapple Fruit Jerky from Watermelon Road (made by a mom herself!) is the perfect fruity complement to this beautiful gift! *Due to working with small batch makers, bundle contents are subject to change. We'll always sub for something equally delicious at the same price! This product requires refrigeration.