Farm To People

Bring Brooklyn To Mom Bundle

$50.00
At Farm To People
Transport mom to Brooklyn for her special day. This collection features trendy delights like Dona Chai's Turmeric Golden Milk and Early Bird Granola. Praline adds a previously unseen tang to our salted peanut chocolate bar and lemongrass adds an exotic layer to BRINS' Strawberry Jam. Pineapple Fruit Jerky from Watermelon Road (made by a mom herself!) is the perfect fruity complement to this beautiful gift! *Due to working with small batch makers, bundle contents are subject to change. We'll always sub for something equally delicious at the same price! This product requires refrigeration.
