Oakdale Bees

'brighton' Bread Wax Wrap

£12.00

At Oakdale Bees

Fun candy stripes the Brighton is our largest wrap and NEW in July 2019 after growing demand for clients asking for a bread sized option in our range. Its here 'loud and proud'. 40cm by 50cm we feel this it cater for most bread loaves and will help keep your tasty loaf fresher for longer. This is also brilliant for tray bakes or platters. Excellent value. You can also cut this down to your preferred sizes of wraps making it our most versatile yet.