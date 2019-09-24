Eric Texier

Brezeme Cotes Du Rhone 2015

$29.99

Limestone-rich Brezeme is on the eastern side of the Rhone River, about 36 km. south of Hermitage; in fact, Eric learned that as recently as the 19th century, Brezeme's wines rivalled Hermitage's in quality and reputation, but its vineyard area had dwindled to one hectare by 1961. Brezeme is a steep, south-facing hill, terraced in its higher reaches, which are home to old vines of the storied old variety of Syrah called Petite Serine. Eric set about rehabbing the old Syrah vines and planting new ones and is today still Brezeme's main grower.