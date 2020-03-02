Soberdough

Beer has always been transformative, turning a hard day into a perfect evening. Now it's about to transform you into a baker, even if you've only ever used your oven as a giant clock. Soberdough out of Tennessee handcrafts all-natural bread mixes in small batches, setting you up for baking success in just four steps: put the mix in a bowl, add beer, mix, and bake. That's it. After that, all you have to do is wait for the smell of baking bread to fill your kitchen (enjoy the remaining beers from the six-pack while you wait). What's Included- Rosemary Brew Bread Mix- Sea Salt u0026 Cracked Pepper Brew Bread Mix- Cheesy Garlic Brew Bread Mix