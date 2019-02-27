Known as the "Miracle Bean", this ancient legume once fueled Roman warriors on their campaigns. Since then lupini beans have lived on as a beloved appetizer snack throughout the Mediterranean (like the region's version of edamame). Nutritionally unparalleled, lupini beans are packed with plant protein and fiber to fill and satisfy you, but are low in carbs, calories, and sugar so they don't compromise your diet. Lupini beans have 50% more protein than chickpeas, 80% fewer calories than almonds, and 0 net carbs. With BRAMI, you can conquer hunger and feel good. Perfect snack for: afternoon hunger, pre-dinner appetizer, salad topping, midnight munchies, healthy party snack, and more! Our original Sea Salt is savory, sea-salty and refreshing.