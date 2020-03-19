Hydracy

Bpa-free Water Bottle With Time Marker

$27.97 $21.97

Buy Now Review It

💧DRINK MORE WATER 100% Leakproof and Zero Condensation! No more puddle or sweating thanks to its neoprene sleeve. This large water bottle keeps inside all the healthy hydration that your body needs! 🕒WATER BOTTLE WITH TIME MARKER A quick glance at the intuitive timeline will tell you when to take your next sip throughout the day. No more guesswork, you will conquer your daily water intake goal like clockwork! 🌱SAFE, NON-TOXIC, DURABLE This shatterproof, light and reusable water bottle is made of 100% BPA Free Tritan plastic. You can relax and enjoy your water clear of harmful chemicals, plastic taste or bad smell! 👍SMART DESIGN Equipped with a detachable travel carry strap, spill proof flip top lid, convenient wide mouth and a Fruit Infusion strainer, your stylish Hydracy water bottle has everything you wanted and more! It also comes with a 27 Detox Fruit infused water recipes eBook bonus! ✅BEST GIFT FOR SPORTS & OUTDOORS Whether your family and friends are into fitness, cycling, hiking or camping, or simply enjoy a good workout at the gym every now and then, they will all love your gift idea! Do you need motivation to increase your water intake? Do you find keeping hydrated difficult? Are you looking for a bottle to bring when you travel that is convenient and sweat-proof? The search is over! This Hydracy 32oz Bottle is the best water bottle for adults or kids. It is large enough but also light and shatterproof. TIMELINE: this water bottle with hourly measurements will inspire you to stay hydrated all day long. OUTER SLEEVE: Keep your drink colder longer and prevent any condensation to ruin your day SMART DESIGN: Fast water flow, easy one hand opening, removable carry loop, your bottle has all the convenient features to become your best hydration buddy! HEALTHY: Made of BPA-free non-toxic Tritan plastic, you can rest assured you and your loved ones can drink safely DITCH THE DISPOSABLE: this highly durable and refillable water bottle is a sustainable alternative to single-use plastic bottles. Save money, kee