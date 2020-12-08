Heather Swanepoel

Box Of Chocolate Soaps

$30.00

Make getting clean the ultimate, indulgent experience, whether you're enjoying a hot bath or just grabbing a quick shower before work in the morning. Each of the soaps in this set by Heather Swanepoel are made from pure, pronounceable ingredients that soothe and satisfy your skin—a blend of olive, coconut, palm kernel, cocoa butter, shea butter, sunflower and refined sweet almond oils—along with everyone's favorite treat: chocolate. Cocoa powder and fragrance oils are added to create four mouthwatering formulas: Amber Chocolate, Chocolate Bar, Fudge Brownie and Raspberry Drizzle. The soaps come in a presentation box perfect for gifting (or for hoarding all for yourself). Handmade in Monroe, Georgia.