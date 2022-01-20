DessertsForDaysNJ

Box Of 4 Valentine’s Day Hot Chocolate Bombs

$36.99

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

NOTE: PLEASE MESSAGE US TO CHECK AVAILABILITY! A deliciously fun way to warm up on a cold night! Our hot chocolate bomb is filled with marshmallows. Heat 8oz of milk, pour hot milk on top of chocolate bomb, stir and enjoy! ***Listing is for 4 Hot Chocolate Bombs in a box. Individually wrapped.... CHOOSE UP TO 2 FLAVORS PER BOX. For example: milk chocolate and dark chocolate so you will receive 2 milk chocolate and 2 dark chocolate*** ALLERGY WARNING: Our items contain milk, and wheat products and are prepared in a kitchen nuts are produced. Ships via priority mail 2-3 business days. For custom ordering, please convo us and we'll try our best to meet your needs _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ __ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ __ _ SHOP POLICY Local pickup is available. I ship through the USPS Priority to get your items to you quickly. Express mail is available, please ask for a quote. APRIL THRU OCTOBER + If your outside temperatures are 70+ degrees please contact me to purchase Ice packs, I can not be held responsible if items are left out in the heat, or mishandled by postal carriers. I strongly recommend shipping USPS Overnight shipping so your order will arrive perfectly for your event. This is approximately $40 and up depending on the qty of items ordered and your location. These expedited shipping services would be an additional fee and I would need to create a custom listing for you. Orders are expertly packaged for shipment, however we have no control how your package is handled en route to its destination. Due to it's perishable nature. we strongly recommend that someone be home to receive the package so that none are left on porches or doorsteps. Once shipped, Desserts For Days is not responsible for lost, stolen or delayed packages.