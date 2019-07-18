King Of Pops

Box-o-pops

$125.00

At King Of Pops

Your PopShip headquarters! Boxes come in 25 or 50 count. Available in a random assortment (King's Choice) or choose up to five flaves from the blackboard list and write them in the little box (Pick-A-Pop). (Flavors are subject to availability. We do our best, but if we don't have a flavor you've requested, we will offer a substitution.) Friendly reminder: all our frozen orders ship out once a week on Monday. Any orders received after midnight on Sundays will not go out that week, they will ship the following Monday.