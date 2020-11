1000 Stories

Bourbon Barrel Aged Zinfandel

Batch 62-the final batch from the excellent 2017 vintage-is exceptionally smooth, with a ripe raspberry character indicative of Mendocino County’s sun-drenched Zinfandel wines. The bramble and berry palate is accented by a savory richness, layered over bourbon barrel notes of dried herbs and burnt vanilla.