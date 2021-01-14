United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Uncommon Goods
Bottle-of-wine Chocolate Truffles Box
$35.00
At Uncommon Goods
It's the best possible bait-and-switch: looks like a wine bottle (Oh, you shouldn't have), but once opened, reveals an opulent assortment of chocolate and white chocolate truffles (Ooh! truffles! ). With a dozen candies, the possibilities range from classic milk chocolate to decadent crème brûlée and exotic pomegranate. Handmade by Neil Edley in Pennsylvania.