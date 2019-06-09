Matt Campbell

BottleKeeper Maker Matt Campbell was at the beach trying to enjoy a cold beer, but the plastic cup he was drinking from did nothing to help keep his drink cool. Inspiration struck and, along with cousin Adam Callinan, he created an insulated beer bottle holder to do the job. The stainless steel holder and its neoprene lining keep a cold beer chilled for up to two hours. It fits most 12-ounce long neck beer bottles, and even if the lid doesn’t screw completely shut, it will still create a seal. Speaking of the lid, it has an integrated bottle opener. (How perfect is that?) Down at the holder's base, extra padding helps protect a bottle from drops when you're at places like the beach, by the pool, on the boat, or when you just want to chill in the backyard with a cold one. Read More Read Less