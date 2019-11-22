Love Beauty and Planet

At Love Beauty and Planet we are committed to acts of love that make you and our planet a little more beautiful, everyday. Our goal is a carbon footprint so small it''s like we weren't even here. We started our journey by loading our beauty products and bodywash vegan products with goodness. Give your skin a fragrant kiss of nature that lasts with handpicked Bulgarian Rose, ethically sourced from the Rose Valley of Bulgaria. Lock in moisture with our moisturizing body wash, and pamper yourself with our Bountiful Bouquet Bath fizzy too! Our Murumuru Butter and Rose Bath Bombs are made with organic coconut oil for skin and are vegan and cruelty free, leaving you and the planet a little more beautiful. Our Murumuru Butter & Rose moisturizing body wash is a paraben free body wash made with no sulfate cleansers, no silicones and is infused with plant based cleansers. How to use? You know it - pump, lather, rinse. Go easy on the tap. Don’t stop with petal soft skin from our bodywash! For brilliantly beautiful hair, try our Love Beauty and Planet Murumuru Butter and Rose Oil Blooming Color Shampoo and Conditioner to complete your beauty routine. At Love, Beauty and Planet, we are starting a beautiful movement. Are you in? To learn more about our moisturizing body wash and our other bath bombs and paraben free body wash products, visit lovebeautyandplanet.com. 100% of profits from this Love Beauty and Planet holiday gift set will be donated to The Recycling Partnership, a nonprofit working in communities all across America to transform recycling for good.