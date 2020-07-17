Base Roots

Body Flower Vase (speckled Pink)

$21.99

LOVELY SMALL VASE for flowers. Eye-catching accent piece, homage to our beautiful female body VERSATILE MODERN HOME DECOR display in the living room, indoors, mantle, table, desk, shelf or dorm HIGH QUALITY ceramic & speckled pink glaze. Hand painted, may have marks as we adore on our own body DIMENSIONS width 3 inch opening; 4.3 inch height. 1 VASE PER PACKAGE. Drainage hole can be drilled GIFT READY perfect present for the special someone in your life and for any occasion BASE ROOTS blends together modern nature & traditional craft to the comfort of your home PLEASE NOTE THE DIMENSIONS & VARIATION (TOP OR BOTTOM). The body flower vase adds a lovely decorative touch to the bedroom, dorm room, living room, entry way, foyer, or office. Gift ready packaging. Great as a present for the women in your life. This unique accent piece makes a great housewarming, birthday, holiday, or any celebration. Kindly note, pictured flowers, plants, accessories are not included. It is 1 VASE per package. No drainage hole, can be drilled in if using to pot indoor plants Welcoming all questions, feedback, or collaborators! If there’s any issues, please contact me, happy to help. Follow @baseroots on Instagram for home decor inspo #yougrowgirl & thank you for supporting a Woman-Owned Small Business!