Bodum Pebo Vacuum 8-cup Coffee Maker

$75.99

The exceptionally effective vacuum brewing method of the BODUM PEBO (formerly SANTOS) Vacuum Coffee Maker extracts all precious oils out of your favorite coffee beans! The vacuum brewing process is entirely sealed off, so no aroma can escape. In addition, the brewing time and temperature are perfectly calibrated, ensuring a perfect cup of coffee with each brew! Monitor the eye-catching brewing process through the two firmly attached glass bowls. Depending on the amount of water used, the PEBO can brew delicious coffee within 5 to 11 minutes, serving anywhere from 4 to 8 cups (0.5l/10oz,max. 1.0l/34oz). Dishwasher safe. Materials: Stainless Steel, Plastic, Borosilicate Glass. Dimensions: 6.13" L x 6.13" W x 11.25" H Weight: 2.7 lbs