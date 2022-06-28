Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Loewe
Blur Print Tank Top
$490.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Need a few alternatives?
Hanes
Women's Scoop Neck Tank
BUY
$8.86
Walmart
Ganni
Metallic Scalloped Knit Tank
BUY
$74.00
$185.00
Nordstrom
Babaton
Sculpt Knit Square-neck Cropped Tank
BUY
$46.40
$58.00
Aritzia
The Range
No Bra Club Tank
BUY
$88.00
Garmentory
More from Loewe
Loewe
Medium Leather-trimmed Basket Tote
BUY
£395.00
mytheresa
Loewe
Elephant Pocket Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
£550.00
Loewe
Loewe
Frayed Two-tone Denim Midi Skirt
BUY
$1315.00
Net-A-Porter
Loewe
Shell Leather-trim Raffia Basket Bag
BUY
$925.00
Matches Fashion
More from Tops
Madewell
Brightside Crop Tank
BUY
$35.00
Madewell
Levi's
Logo Perfect T-shirt (plus Size)
BUY
$13.25
$26.50
Levi's
J.Crew
Floral Print Gathered Lurex Gauze Camisole
BUY
$74.99
$110.00
J.Crew
ASOS DESIGN
Crop Fitted T-shirt With Lettuce Edge In White
BUY
$10.50
$13.00
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted