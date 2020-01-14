Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Food & Drinks
Tura
Blueberry Ginger Alcoholic Kombucha
$15.29
Buy Now
Review It
At Drizly
Tura Organic Blueberry Ginger Hard Kombucha Hard Kombucha /4% ABV / Massachusetts, United States 6 pack - from $15.29 View More SizesCheck Availability
Need a few alternatives?
Boochcraft
Grapefruit Hibiscus Heather Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
Boochcraft
Apple Lime Jasmine Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
Boochcraft
Watermelon + Mint + Chili Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
W&P Design
The Carry On Cocktail Kit, Hot Toddy
$18.13
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Tura
Tura
Hibiscus Wildberry Alcoholic Kombucha
$15.29
from
Drizly
BUY
More from Food & Drinks
Boochcraft
Grapefruit Hibiscus Heather Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
Boochcraft
Apple Lime Jasmine Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
Boochcraft
Watermelon + Mint + Chili Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
W&P Design
The Carry On Cocktail Kit, Hot Toddy
$18.13
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted