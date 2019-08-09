It's not easy to turn off your chocolate cravings and give up sweets. Now you don't have to. Our Dark Chocolate Oven-Roasted Almonds are covered in real cocoa powder and loaded with rich chocolate flavor, blended with just the right amount of sugar and naturally no-calorie stevia extract. By combining the creamy rich flavor of real dark chocolate with our almonds, packed with nutrition and naturally loaded with vitamin E, we turned a tough challenge into a delicious snack you can enjoy every day.