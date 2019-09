Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Almonds, Bold Salt 'n Vinegar, 16 Ounce

$8.98

Buy Now Review It

When you're hungry for something tangy…no, maybe something salty…no, more like something sweet....well, you found it. The light sweetness of almonds mixed with the tart vinegar tang and a dash of salt is perfect for taming your cravings. Even when you don't know what they are.