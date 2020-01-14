JuneShine

Blood Orange Mint

$6.04

From sunset sessions to late-night antics, this dangerously drinkable flavor has become a crowd favorite for any occasion. We combined farm-fresh blood oranges from Temecula, CA and a hint of organic mint to create a tangy, yet soothing sip of sunshine. Blood oranges contain up to 40% more vitamin C than navel oranges and also boast a richer, less acidic flavor. The natural red pigment found in blood oranges is due to higher levels of anthocyanin, known for its powerful antioxidant properties. A simple dash of mint activates the tastebuds and aids in digestion.