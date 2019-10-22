CBD-Infused Present Sparkling Water

Blood Orange Cbd Infused Sparkling Water 6 Pack

$35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Colorado CBD Water

Blood Orange Present is pure CBD-Infused Sparkling Water. Every ingredient is organic and cared for meticulously. With zero calories, zero sweeteners, zero sodium and zero caffeine, you can drink Present with confidence. Featuring no additives or adaptogens, you are assured any benefits you experience are coming from the USDA Certified Organic full spectrum CBD distillate. Present exclusively uses clean, premium hemp grown organically in Northern Colorado. The hemp is cultivated and nurtured on WAAYB’s Certified Organic family farm. It is hand-harvested and a key cannabinoid, cannabidiol, is derived locally at WAAYB’s facilities using supercritical CO2 extraction. It is then taken down the road to Left Hand Brewing Company where it is infused in water, carbonated, packaged and tested for utmost quality. Best enjoyed chilled. Ingredients: USDA Organic Hemp Extract Oil, Carbonated Rocky Mountain Water, Organic Arabic Gum, Organic Essence Visit drinkpresent.com for more information.