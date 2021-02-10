Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
About-Face
Blend Tool
$14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At About-Face
Need a few alternatives?
bareMinerals
3-piece Brush Set + Bag
BUY
$45.00
bareMinerals
Clinique
The Essential Brush Trio
BUY
$32.50
Saks Fifth Avenue
MAC
Limited Edition Sparkler Starter Kit Brush Set
BUY
$49.50
Saks Fifth Avenue
Beakey
Makeup Brush Set, Premium Synthetic Kabuki (10+2pcs, Bl
BUY
£9.99
Amazon
More from About-Face
About-Face
Matte Fix Spray
BUY
$28.00
About-Face
About-Face
Light Lock Lip Gloss
BUY
$20.00
About-Face
About-Face
Matte Fix Lip Pencil
BUY
$17.00
About-Face
About-Face
Matte Fluid Eye Paint
BUY
$24.00
About-Face
More from Tools
NuFACE
Trinity Facial Toning Device
BUY
C$429.00
Indigo
The Light Salon
Boost Led Face Mask
BUY
£395.00
The Light Salon
LeiCare
Authentic Pink Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool Set
BUY
$14.98
Amazon
The Light Salon
Boost Advanced Led Light Therapy Face Mask
BUY
$495.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted