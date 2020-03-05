Joel Gott

Blend No. 815 Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

This 2017 815 Cabernet Sauvignon has aromas of bright red fruit, black cherry and raspberry with notes of vanilla and white pepper. The wine opens with dark, concentrated fruit flavors, followed by balanced tannins on the mid-palate, and notes of cedar on the long, textured finish. View More Critical Acclaim All Vintages TP 92Tasting PanelThe wine exudes aromas of violets and blackberry cream. It is instantly approachable with luscious blue and black fruit. Chewy tannins keep the texture complex and subtle hints of graphite and soy sauce add even more depth. The finish of vanilla-cedar and fleshy fruit show another level of sophistication. View More Joel Gott View all products Joel Gott, the founder of Joel Gott Wines, is a fourth-generation California vintner, a lover of great food, an entrepreneur and an athlete. Born into a family of California vintners - his grandfather ran Inglenook Winery in the 60’s, and his father founded Montevina Winery in the 70’s - Joel grew up in the vineyards, and learned to drive a tractor before he could legally drive a car.Joel’s first venture in the wine business was the Palisades Market, a boutique grocery store and wine shop in Calistoga, CA that he and his brother bought in 1993. There, he learned the art of running a business, creating food and selling wine. In particular, he recognized a growing need for quality wines in the under-$20 category. Since Joel Gott Wines started in 1996, they have selected the best fruit from growing regions in California, Oregon and Washington which they blend to create more balanced, clean, complex, and elegant wines. They are geared towards continuing to give customers expressive and food-friendly wines at great prices