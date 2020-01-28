Perrier-Jouet

Blason Rose

The color is medium salmon with copper highlights. The bouquet displays aromas of ripe strawberry and bright red raspberry,with notes of light spice hinting at Hawaiian pink ginger, Mandarin orange, and honey with a touch of earthiness. On the palate, the wine shows freshly crushed strawberries with citrus and earth notes on the very long, persistent finish. This rose pairs perfectly with fresh shellfish or smoked salmon, also an ideal pairing with roasted pheasant breast, pan-fried venison filets with fresh truffles, and wild pork.