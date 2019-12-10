TRUFF

Black Truffle Hotter Sauce, 6 Oz.

FOR THE HEAT SEEKING FLAVOR CONNOISSEUR. Perfectly balanced and loaded with our same iconic flavor, TRUFF Hotter Sauce is a “less sweet, more heat” rendition of the Flagship original. Infused with the same black truffle goodness, chili peppers, organic agave nectar, this meticulously crafted flavor profile will improve your hot sauce experience. Flavor and spice meet prestige and charisma in this delightfully balanced blend captured in a bottle, made even hotter. LEVEL UP YOUR DISHES. TRUFF’s combination of ingredients delivers a flavor profile unprecedented to hot sauce. This brand new creation brings the same iconic flavor of our original TRUFF hot sauce but with “less sweet, and more heat!” ONLY THE BEST INGREDIENTS. With no limit to indulgence, TRUFF sourced its ingredients with an open mind and a sophisticated palate. TRUFF Hotter Sauce is crafted with a jalapeño rich blend of red chili peppers, Black Truffle and Black Truffle Oil, Organic Agave Nectar, Red Habanero Powder, Organic Cumin and Organic Coriander. SOPHISTICATION INSIDE AND OUT. With ingredients normally reserved for fine tequilas, delicate delicacies, and gourmet dining experiences, it is only right that the packaging matches the inside, an artfully designed bottle and truffle inspired cap. We’ve partnered with (RED) to help end the fight against AIDS. Our donation of $25,000 is enough to provide 125,000 days of life saving medication.