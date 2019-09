Topshop

Black Satin Split Bias Midi Skirt

$55.00

Opt for timeless, classic and fashion-forward style with this black split side bias midi skirt. Designed in satin, this piece is a trusty item you can reach for to pair with casual tee's or smart blouses. 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane. Machine wash.