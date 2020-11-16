McBride Sisters

Black Girl Magic Red Blend

$21.99

Buy Now Review It

At Drizly

Black Girl Magic Red Blend, from the Central Coast of California, is comprised of Merlot from Monterey (67%) and Cabernet Sauvignon from Paso Robles (33%). The blend is fermented and matured in oak barrels for 18 months, which adds richness to this gorgeous garnet-colored blend with notes of tobacco and warm vanilla bean, complemented by notes of plum, raspberry, and blackberry. The rich Cabernet and luscious chocolate-cherry of Merlot makes this a wine you can’t help but adore!