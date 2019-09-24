Dram

Black Cardamom Sparkling Water (12 Pack)

Get a 12 pack of Organic Cardamom & Black Tea Sparkling Water shipped to your front door. A ready-to-drink beverage crafted using 100% organic and natural herbal bitters. NO calories, NO sugar, preservatives, artificial color or so called "natural flavorings." Light and bubbly with a hint of herbal goodness, these are perfect enjoyed cold out of the can or used as a mixer for cocktails. May also be employed to settle an upset stomach or enjoyed after a meal to stimulate digestion. Gluten Free, No GMO's, All Natural, Alcohol Free Ingredients: Purified carbonated water, DRAM Black Bitters (glycerine, black hawthorn, organic fair trade black tea, black cardamom, black walnut, herbs & spices).