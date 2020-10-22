Hella Bitters

Bitters & Soda Spritz Aromatic | 12oz (case Of 12)

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Hella Bitters

What is an "Aperitif"? - It's a refreshingly carbonated aperitif traditionally enjoyed during daytime hours. Hella's Bitters & Soda is a premium sparkling mixer that gets its smart refreshing flavor from the Gentian root in the South of France. Spritz Aromatic, is bittersweet with notes of clove, allspice, bitter root and orange peel - enjoyable on its own or mixed with your favorite spirit. A versatile one-step cocktail ingredient. Dress down a Provence Rosé Spritz or mingle it with the brooding oak of Kentucky Straight Bourbon.