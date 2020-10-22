United States
Hella Bitters
Bitters & Soda Spritz Aromatic | 12oz (case Of 12)
$29.99
At Hella Bitters
What is an "Aperitif"? - It's a refreshingly carbonated aperitif traditionally enjoyed during daytime hours. Hella's Bitters & Soda is a premium sparkling mixer that gets its smart refreshing flavor from the Gentian root in the South of France. Spritz Aromatic, is bittersweet with notes of clove, allspice, bitter root and orange peel - enjoyable on its own or mixed with your favorite spirit. A versatile one-step cocktail ingredient. Dress down a Provence Rosé Spritz or mingle it with the brooding oak of Kentucky Straight Bourbon.