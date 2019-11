Cocktail Emporium

C$60.00

A Bartender’s Spice Rack. The Bittercube Variety Pack has one bottle of each variety of Bittercube Bitters. A variety pack equips its owner with an arsenal of flavours. Try one cocktail six ways to add variety to your standby libations. The Bittercube Variety Pack is a unique gift and comes with a recipe card. Each bottle is 1 oz. in size.