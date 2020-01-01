Skip navigation!
Products from
Shoes
Sandals
Staud
Billie Wedge
$275.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Staud
Meet the Billie - a simple wedge with a single toe strap that is sure to be your go-to this spring. This versatile shoe is available in 7 different colors and materials.
Need a few alternatives?
Opening Ceremony
Massage Sandal
$35.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Alyssa Eva Platform Sandal
$29.00
$24.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Staud
Embossed Leather Wedges
$225.00
from
The RealReal
BUY
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Olympia Wedge Sandals
$295.00
from
The RealReal
BUY
More from Staud
Staud
Moreau Cage Bucket Bag
$375.00
$187.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Staud
Keith Croc-effect Leather Mules
$295.00
$147.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Staud
Croc-stamped Bag Rental
$55.00
from
Rent The Runway
BUY
Staud
Caroline Snack-effect Leather Tote
£270.00
£135.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Sandals
Zara
Jewel Strap Sandals
$59.90
from
Zara
BUY
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flops
$26.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Opening Ceremony
Massage Sandal
$35.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
MICHAEL Michael Kors
Petra Platform Sandals
$150.00
from
Macy's
BUY
